GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,259.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $384,772.32 and $1,259.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

