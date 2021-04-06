GoNetwork (GOT) One Day Volume Hits $182,619.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $573,298.68 and $182,619.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.27 or 0.99625691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00098219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

