Goodfood Market (FOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.