Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Hits $37.83 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $28.81 or 0.00049860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 71% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,384,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,857 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.