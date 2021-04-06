Gossip Coin (GOSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,553.36

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 26% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $37,553.36 and $12.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.