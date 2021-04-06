Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits One Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

