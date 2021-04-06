Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 4,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 152,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

