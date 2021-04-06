Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,067.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,063 ($13.89), with a volume of 23601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047 ($13.68).

Separately, Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.