Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

