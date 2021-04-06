Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

