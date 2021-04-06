Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

