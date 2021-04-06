Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,437.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.66 or 0.00411947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

