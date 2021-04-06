Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $125.96

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.96, but opened at $130.00. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $925.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gravity by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gravity by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gravity by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

