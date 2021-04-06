GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $64,063.74 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,063.74 and $39.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00284009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00104501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.00744528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011769 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,481,978 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.