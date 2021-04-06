Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.94

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.94 and last traded at C$33.88, with a volume of 127414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWO. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

