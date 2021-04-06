Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

