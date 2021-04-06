Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.17

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 4510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.