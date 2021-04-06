Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Green Plains worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

