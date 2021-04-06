Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.59% of Green Plains worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

