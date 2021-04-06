Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $64,031.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

