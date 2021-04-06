Grid+ Market Cap Hits $21.74 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 193.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and $1.48 million worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 226.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.