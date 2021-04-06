Gridcoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0105

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $16,382.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
