Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Grin has a market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,859,560 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

