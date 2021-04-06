Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Reaches $34.43

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $12.66 million and $166,070.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for $34.43 or 0.00059414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 940,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,696 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

