Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.56

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 60488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

