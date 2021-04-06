GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Up 4.7%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.12. 56,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,338,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

