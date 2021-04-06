GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. GTX shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,697,821 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.