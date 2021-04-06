Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Guardant Health stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,519 shares of company stock worth $155,150,741. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

