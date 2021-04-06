Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

