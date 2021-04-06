Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 130,758 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

