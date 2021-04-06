Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.