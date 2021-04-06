Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,212 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

