Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,449 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.