Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,635 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $6,225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

