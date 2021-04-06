Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

