Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.