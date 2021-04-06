Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

