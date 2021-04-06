Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 253.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 370,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

