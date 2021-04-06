Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCV stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

