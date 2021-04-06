Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

