Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

