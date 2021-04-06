Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $132,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,651,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials stock opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

