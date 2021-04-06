Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.