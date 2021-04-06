Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

