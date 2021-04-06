Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $11,230,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $9,709,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

REGI stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

