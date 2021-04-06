Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,168 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

