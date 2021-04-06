Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 556,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $6,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.