Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

