Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,215 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

