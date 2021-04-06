Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.41% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $459.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

